Bengal govt’s telemedicine consulations surpass 7-crore mark: Mamata

The programme is playing a crucial role in linking remote and underserved regions with specialised medical care, supported by a vast network of health centres, hubs and doctors across the state, she said.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 17th November 2025 2:03 pm IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the state government’s telemedicine services reached a major milestone, with its ‘Swasthya Ingit’ initiative crossing 7 crore consultations.

“Health care in West Bengal achieves yet another milestone. #Swasthyaingit, a unique GoWB initiative to connect remote areas with higher level health facilities through telemedicine, crossed 7 crores consultations landmark today,” Banerjee said on X.

The programme is playing a crucial role in linking remote and underserved regions with specialised medical care, supported by a vast network of health centres, hubs and doctors across the state, she said.

“The initiative delivers daily teleconsultations via 11,000+ health and wellness centres and 63 hubs at higher health facilities. It enables 80,000+ consultations daily with 9000+ doctors transforming affordable and accessible healthcare in West Bengal,” the CM said.

