Bengal Guv files defamation suit against Mamata for unsavoury remarks

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Calcutta High Court, a day after she claimed that women complained to her saying that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan because of the activities there, a source said.

Bose earlier in the day criticised Banerjee for her remarks and stated it was expected of public representatives not to create “erroneous and slanderous impressions.

Also Read Mamata welcomes bail granted to ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The Bengal Governor also filed defamation against certain TMC leaders, he said..

During an administrative meeting in the state secretariat, Banerjee on Thursday claimed that “Women have informed her they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there”.

“Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday moved the Calcutta High Court and filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders for their comments,” the source told PTI.

On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had alleged molestation by Bose following which the Kolkata Police also started a probe.