Bengal man beaten to death over Rs 500; TMC sheltering attackers, says BJP

A 58-year-old Muslim man identified as Mohammed Johuri was beaten to death by unknown miscreants in West Bengal’s Siliguri city over a dispute involving Rs 500. The incident occurred on Thursday night when nearly 10 individuals confronted Johuri at his home Rajahuli area, demanding money.

According to the reports, when Johuri refused to comply, the group violently attacked him resulting in severe injuries. During the attack, his daughter was also attacked when she attempted to rescue her father.

Upon hearing screams, neighbours rushed to the scene to help, causing the assailants to flee the spot. Both Johari and his daughter were taken to a nearby hospital where Jouhri was declared dead upon arrival.

TMC protecting attackers: BJP

The incident sparked significant outrage with several political leaders condemning the violent attack. Meanwhile, opposing parties have accused the assailants were connected to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party.

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shankar Ghosh criticized the TMC and alleged that their leaders have previously been involved in criminal activities without facing repercussions.

Also Read Elderly man beaten to death for objecting to firecrackers in Haryana

“These criminals are on one hand protected by the TMC and surrounded by the police as they carry out such criminal activities from the safe shelter of the police. The names of those who have been accused have had many complaints before. Their names were also associated with the incident of the MLA of Dabgram. As a result, naturally, there is going to be a situation where later on it will be criminals versus people,” Ghosh was quoted by The Indian Express.

CPI(M) leader and former MLA of Siliguri Ashok Bhattacharya also highlighted the incident stating, “Extortion has become a daily incident during the TMC rule. After this incident, people will also fear to protest against extortion.”

TMC leader denies allegations

Reacting to the allegations, local Trinamool leader Jaydeep Nandi denied these claims and asserted that “Such a reprehensible incident cannot be accepted in any way”. They said that the Police have initiated an investigation of the incident. “The culprits should be punished.”