Bengal minister warns central agencies of more Sandeshkhali type incidents

Kolkata: Adding to the controversies over the recent attack on the ED and CAPF personnel in West Bengal, a senior member of the state cabinet on Tuesday warned the central agencies of a repeat of the Sandeshkhali incident.

“If ED and CBI are there, Trinamool Congress too has its students’ and youth wings. The explosion of public grievance has now happened at one place in West Bengal. In future, similar things will happen throughout the country,” said state agriculture and Parliamentary affairs minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, otherwise known for his amicable nature and polished behavior.

Since the attack on ED and CAPF personnel took place at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5 morning, there has been a visible attempt by the Trinamool Congress leadership to put the onus of the attack on the central agency sleuths.

The ruling party leaders, one after another, accused the ED sleuths of “provoking the common people through its selective actions targeting the Trinamool Congress leader”.

Now, Chattopadhyay is the latest addition in the list.

He has given his own logic behind his comment. “The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has stated that there had been financial irregularities worth several crores of rupees during the current BJP regime. Where does Seikh Sajahan stand in that? The activities of the central agencies are restricted in those states where the opposition is in power,” Chattopadhyay said.

Chattopadhyay’s comments, according to observers gain more significance, considering that the ED director Rahul Navin is in Kolkata on Tuesday to take stock of the situation after the attack on its officials and is expected to set guidelines for the next course of action for the agency.