Bengal polls: Mamata carries out padyatra in Kolkata’s Bhabanipur

The CM is seeking re-election from Bhabanipur and is pitted opposite leader of opposition and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 26th April 2026 5:25 pm IST
Politician speaking at a public rally with supporters and a large poster in the background.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, April 26, led a ‘padyatra’ in her Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in south Kolkata, accompanied by thousands of party supporters, as the election campaign entered its final phase.

Amid the playing of the song ‘Jotoi Koro Hamla Abar Jitbe Bangla’ (No matter how much you attack, Bengal will triumph), Banerjee interacted with people along a one-km stretch from Lansdown Crossing to Kalighat Fire Services Station.

Amid shouts of ‘Didi Didi’, she shook hands, accepted garlands from people, and stopped security personnel from removing those who touched her feet during the colourful road show featuring ‘dhak’ (traditional drum) and the traditional ‘chou dance’ of Purulia.

Subhan Bakery

Banerjee was accompanied by her party and ministerial colleague Firhad Hakim and scores of party leaders in south Kolkata.

The CM is seeking re-election from Bhabanipur and is pitted opposite leader of opposition and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The second phase of the polls is scheduled on April 29.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 26th April 2026 5:25 pm IST

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