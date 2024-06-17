Bengal rail accident: Centre announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased

The accident occurred when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express killing 15 people and injuring over 50.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th June 2024 1:59 pm IST
The Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday. June 17, announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh towards individuals who suffered grievous injuries due to the rail accident near Rangapani station in West Bengal.

Also, Rs 50,000 for commuters who suffered minor injuries was announced.

The accident occurred when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express killing 15 people and injuring over 50.

According to Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairman & CEO of the Railway Board, amongst the five dead are the driver and assistant driver of the goods train as well as the guard of the Kanchenjunga Express train.

“We have shifted the injured to medical college in North Bengal in Siligudi,” she said, adding help desks have been established at all railway stations along the Agartala-Sealdah route.

Three rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express derailed under the impact of the collision by the locomotive of the goods train from behind

