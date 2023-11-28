Bengal sends team to Uttarakhand to bring back three trapped workers from the state

Published: 28th November 2023 7:10 pm IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal Government has sent a team to Uttarakhand, on Tuesday to bring back three workers from the state who are among the 41 men trapped at the Silkyara tunnel there.

“Have rushed a team to Uttarkashi for helping our people. The team, led by Rajdeep Dutta, Liaison Officer, Office of Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, will help in the evacuation and safe return of the trapped workers in the tunnel at Silkyara, Uttarkashi to their homes in West Bengal,” the Chief Minister said in a message on her official X handle on Tuesday.

In the message, Mamata Banerjee has also given the names and mobile numbers of the members of the team who have been sent to Uttarakhand.

According to her, three workers from West Bengal reported to be trapped at the tunnel include Manir Talukdar from Cooch Behar, Sevik Pakhera from South 24 Parganas and Jaidev Pramanik from Hooghly.

The members of the team have already started for Uttarkashi from New Delhi by car on Tuesday, according to the Chief Minister.

