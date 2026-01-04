Bengal SIR: ECI gets 1,90,463 applications for inclusion of new names

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided statistical details of applications for additions and deletions of names in the voters’ list, submitted during the hearing sessions on claims and objections that began after the list was published on December 16, 2025.

Insiders from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, said that from December 16, 2025, to January 3, 2026 (the latest trend available), the ECI has received 1,90,463 Form-6 applications, which pertain to the inclusion of new names in the voters’ list.

On the other hand, the sources in the CEO’s office said that during the same period, the ECI received a total of 38,214 Form-7 applications, which pertained to requests for deletion of names from the list.

The majority of the new Form-7 applications relate to deceased voters who passed away after the publication of the draft voters’ list on December 16, 2025, or cases of deceased voters whose family members did not submit Form-7s during the enumeration phase.

Hence, the ECI does not find anything unnatural in the number of Form-6 applications far exceeding the number of Form-7 applications after the publication of the draft voters’ list.

Meanwhile, the ECI, on Saturday, sought a detailed report from the Director General of West Bengal Police, Rajeev Kumar, over the incident of heckling of the ECI-appointed special observer. Murugan was at Magarahat in the South 24 Parganas district reviewing and supervising the hearing sessions there last week.

DGP Rajeev Kumar has been asked by the ECI to submit a detailed action taken report (ATR) in the matter by January 6. At the same time, a CEO’s office insider said, the ECI has sought clarifications on why adequate security arrangements were not made for Murugan while he was on assigned duty of supervising the hearing session.

The ECI has also cautioned the state police that similar lapses in the future regarding the security arrangements for the voter list observers will not be taken lightly.

Last month, the Union Home Ministry decided to upgrade the security grade for the Central Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, Manoj Agarwal, following the ECI’s recommendations in the matter.

The security grade for Agarwal was upgraded to ‘Y-category’, thus entitling him to security cover by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel. At the same time, CAPF deployment will also be there at the CEO’s office in central Kolkata. Recently, the ECI recommended to the Union Home Ministry for CAPF deployment at the CEO’s office, besides upgrading the personal security of the CEO.