Bengal SIR: Application against CM Mamata’s personal appearance in SC

An application has been filed against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s personal appearance in the Supreme Court in relation to last week’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing against the Election Commission of India.

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHS) Vice President Satish Kumar Aggarwal filed the application seeking intervention in the matter.

According to his application, the Bengal CM’s petition raising issues to the SIR is a matter of the State governance. Her appearance in the court looks like a more personal or private dispute.

“Such personal appearance by a sitting Chief Minister is constitutionally improper, institutionally undesirable, and legally untenable, as it runs contrary to settled judicial conventions, established court practice, and principles of judicial discipline, particularly in proceedings where professional legal representation is already in place,” the application read.

Satish Kumar Aggarwal has also questioned the maintainability of the writ petition, arguing CM Banerjee could not have approached the Supreme Court under Article 32 in the absence of any violation of her fundamental rights. He further emphasised the significance of the SIR exercise in West Bengal, citing reports of illegal immigrants fleeing the state to evade the process.

The SIR case is scheduled for its next hearing on Monday, February 9.

In her first appearance, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the ECI a “WhatsApp Commission,” alleging the poll body issued informal orders through the messaging platform to booth-level officers (BLO).

“Bengal is being unfairly targeted. People are being bulldozed,” she urged a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi to “save democracy.”

She also welcomed the top court’s earlier order to include Aadhaar as one of the supporting documents, but alleged that the poll panel is not allowing it and is seeking other documents from the voters for electoral roll revision.

“Four states are going to elections. Why, after 24 years, was the hurry to do it in three months? The ECI is hell-bent on targeting Bengal as elections are due this year,” she said and claimed that many living persons have been declared dead by the poll body during SIR.