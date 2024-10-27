Bengal will be peacefull only when cross-border infiltration stops: HM Shah

Petrapole: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday, October 27 said peace can be established in West Bengal only when cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh stops.

He claimed that illegal immigration from the neighboring country would be stopped if the BJP came to power in West Bengal in 2026.

Addressing the inauguration of a new passenger terminal building and cargo gate at Petrapole land port along the India-Bangladesh border in Bengal, he slammed the TMC government over corruption and exhorted the people of the state to bring about political change in 2026.

“In establishing peace in the region, land ports play an important role. When there is no scope for the legal movement of people across the border, illegal modes of movement arise, which impacts the peace of the country. I urge the people of Bengal to bring in change in 2026, and we will stop infiltration, and peace will come,” he said.

“There can be peace in Bengal only when infiltration stops… Land ports play an important role in improving connectivity and relations between the two countries. They also enhance trade relations between the two nations,” he added.