Bengal woman gets rape threat for sharing anti-BJP post, confronts man

Kolkata: A woman in West Bengal confronted a man who sent her rape threats for sharing a social media post that said “no vote to BJP.”

A video circulating online showed the woman asking the man to read the abusive comment out loud. The comment read, “It would’ve been better if you were raped, then you could’ve understood cow dung.”

The comment was written on the woman’s Facebook post, asking people to avoid voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Ritam Mitra was approached by the woman who requested that he read the comment aloud. Although Mitra initially omitted the first line, he read the full text following insistence from the woman and her friend. When subsequently questioned about his actions, Mitra apologised.

A woman in West Bengal confronted a man who sent her rape threats for sharing a social media post that said "no vote to BJP."



A video circulating online showed the woman asking the man to read the abusive comment out loud. The comment read, "It would've been better if you were… pic.twitter.com/WsiQ9dE1yt — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 3, 2026

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The woman accepted, noting that she was satisfied as long as he recognised his mistake.

He initially justified his comment, saying it was triggered by the anti-BJP stance she took on social media.

The West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on April 29 with a record-breaking voter turnout of approximately 93 per cent.