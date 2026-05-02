Repoll in all 285 booths of Falta constituency in West Bengal on May 21

The poll panel said repoll across all the booths, including auxiliary polling stations, will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on May 21.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd May 2026 10:26 pm IST
Crowd of voters and election officials during repoll at Falta constituency, West Bengal.

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Saturday ordered repoll in all 285 polling booths of the Falta assembly constituency in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on May 21, an official said.

The repoll was ordered due to “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” on April 29, when voting in Falta was held in the second phase of the assembly elections, he said.

The poll panel said repoll across all the booths, including auxiliary polling stations, will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on May 21.

Subhan Bakery

Counting of votes for the constituency will take place on May 24, the EC official said.

The two-phase assembly polls were held on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd May 2026 10:26 pm IST

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