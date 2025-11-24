Bengaluru: 60-year-old pilot booked for raping crew member at five star hotel

According to the survivor's statement, the pilot had asked her to accompany her for a smoke.

Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 24th November 2025 3:23 pm IST
Indain pilot
Representative Image

Bengaluru: A 60-year-old pilot from a private aviation firm has been accused of raping a 26-year-old cabin crew member at a luxury hotel in Bengaluru.

On November 18, the accused, Rohit Saran, reached the hotel with his colleague and the victim after flying in on a chartered aircraft from Begumpet in Hyderabad with a pitstop at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh.

They were expected to fly out back to Begumpet the next day and had decided to rest in the hotel in Bengaluru.

According to the survivor’s statement, the 60-year-old pilot had asked her to accompany her for a smoke. However, he instead forced her into his room and allegedly raped her.

The incident was reported on November 20, when the crew returned to Hyderabad. She had immediately notified the aviation firm’s management and subsequently filed a zero FIR at the Begumpet police station.

The case was promptly shifted to Halusuru police station in Bengaluru, Begumpet police officials confirmed with Siasat.com.

A case has been registered under section 63 (Offence of rape) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are inquiring further to take appropriate action.

