Bengaluru activists demand action against cow vigilantes for raiding houses on Bakrid

A group of activists submitted an urgent complaint to the Bengaluru police on Bakrid, June 7, demanding the preventive detention of vigilantes, including Hindutva leader Puneet Kerehalli, who they allege are illegally entering Muslim homes under the pretext of cow protection and inciting communal tensions.

“These actions amount to criminal trespass, vigilantism, and communal provocation,” the activist later released a statement.

The statement was signed by prominent legal and civil society figures, including Advocates B T Venkatesh, Clifton Rozario, Maitreyi, Vinay Sreenivasan, and Dr Sylvia Karpagam. They highlighted areas like Tannery Road, Ahmednagar, and Shivajinagar have been witnessing a rising intrusions and intimidation, allegedly aimed at disrupting Eid-al-Adha and provoking unrest.

Social activists Syed Tousif Masood and Zia Nomani also raised alarm over the city’s fragile law and order situation, especially in the aftermath of the recent stampede at the RCB victory event.

Key accused named

The complaint prominently names Hindutva leader Puneet Kerehalli, currently out on bail for the murder of Muslim cattle transporter Idrees Pasha.

Pasha was lynched to death on April 1 in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district. Kerehalli has been named the prime suspect in the case.

The activists allege that Kerahalli shared Facebook vidoes, one showing him outside a Muslim household entering premises with cattle and goats in Tanny Road and Frasertown. In another video, he is seen arguing with locals while trying to seize cattle.

They demanded preventive detention for Kerehalli and others for at least three days, under relevant provisions of the CrPC or the Goonda Act.

Activists allege bureaucratic negligence

Activists claim they physically submitted the complaint at the offices of DCP West, East, and North, but received no acknowledgement, allegedly due to the Eid holiday and absence of senior officials, an act they describe as bureaucratic negligence at a critical time.

With local police allegedly unresponsive, the group has escalated the matter by emailing top state officials, including the police commissioner, home secretary, and the chief minister’s office, urging clear directives to prevent such vigilante actions.