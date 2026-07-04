Bengaluru: Actor steals gold chain from filmmaker’s house, held

Bengaluru: An aspiring actor was arrested by Kodigehalli Police in Bengaluru on Friday, July 3, for allegedly stealing a gold chain from a filmmaker’s residence during a shoot.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek. Police recovered a 15-gram gold chain worth around Rs. 1.5 lakh from his possession.

According to police, filmmaker and actor Likhith Raj was directing a short film titled Flat F01. Abhishek had approached Likhith seeking an acting opportunity and was subsequently cast in the project.

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On May 28, Likhith performed a traditional pooja at his Sahakara Nagar apartment before commencing the film’s shooting. A 15-gram gold chain placed in the house’s prayer room as part of the ritual was later found missing. After an unsuccessful search, Likhith’s mother, Roopa Raj, lodged a complaint with the Kodigehalli Police.

During the investigation, police questioned everyone who had visited the house on the day of the shoot. Based on suspicion and further interrogation, Abhishek allegedly confessed to stealing the gold chain. The stolen ornament has since been recovered.

In her complaint, Roopa Raj stated that she had been away from home from May 24, while her son and his friends were using the apartment for the film shoot.

She said the gold chain was present in the prayer room during the pooja held on May 28, but when she returned home on May 31, it had disappeared. Suspecting that either someone associated with the film shoot or a domestic worker might have taken the chain, she approached the police.