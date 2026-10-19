Bengaluru Advocate shot dead by tenants over rent dispute

The deceased is identified as Manjunath, a resident of Pattandur Agrahara.

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Bengaluru Advocate shot dead by tenants over rent dispute
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Bengaluru: A 42-year-old advocate was shot dead allegedly by two of his tenants following a dispute over non-payment of rent at his residence here, police said on Monday, October 19.

The deceased is identified as Manjunath, a resident of Pattandur Agrahara.

The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday, they said, adding that the two accused work as delivery boys.

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A preliminary investigation revealed that an argument had broken out between the advocate and the accused about an hour before the shooting over non-payment of rent, a senior police officer said.

The advocate sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died, the officer said.

The accused fled the scene soon after the firing.

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A case has been registered at Whitefield police station, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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