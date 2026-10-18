Karnataka extends ration card deadline, KYC via Anna Seva app

Bengaluru: Karnataka ration cardholders can now complete their pending e-KYC verification by November 10, following another extension of the deadline by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. The previous deadline was October 20.

The extension comes amid a large backlog in the verification process. The department has instructed 1,15,87,298 beneficiaries who completed e-KYC more than a year ago to undergo verification again. A further 3,82,362 beneficiaries have never completed the process, while 54,27,396 people last completed e-KYC more than five years ago.

All these beneficiaries have been asked to complete their verification within the extended period. The process can be carried out at fair price shops through the AHARA software or through the state’s Anna Seva mobile application.

App availability extended to all 31 districts

To make the process more accessible, the government has expanded the Anna Seva app’s availability to all 31 districts in Karnataka and across India. This will help ration cardholders from Karnataka who are working or residing outside the state complete e-KYC from their current locations.

Beneficiaries who already have the application installed on their phones can check the Google Play Store for an update and install the latest version before proceeding.

The e-KYC deadline was first set for September 30 and later moved to October 20 after authorities found that many cardholders had not completed the process. The latest extension gives them until November 10 to meet the requirement.

The department has advised beneficiaries to complete the process within the stipulated period to avoid possible consequences. Those who fail to comply may face action under the applicable rules, and delays could affect their access to free ration distribution. Ration card cancellation is also a possibility, depending on the rules and action taken by the authorities.

The extension is intended to give eligible households another opportunity to complete verification and avoid problems with their ration benefits. Cardholders are encouraged to check their e-KYC status and use the mobile app or visit their fair price shop well before November 10.