Bengaluru airport ships over 60 mn roses this Valentine’s season

Bengaluru: As the Valentine’s season drove peak demand of fresh roses worldwide, Kempegowda International Airport here shipped around 60 million rose stems, weighing more than 2,700 tonnes, across 26 international destinations, officials said on Tuesday.

The facility, operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited, also transported roses to 47 domestic destinations.

The exports mark a 38 per cent year-on-year increase in stem volumes and a 64 per cent rise in tonnage, reinforcing the Bengaluru Airport‘s position as India’s leading gateway for perishable exports for five consecutive years, they said.

According to a BIAL statement, international shipments remained steady at 305 MT with Singapore emerging as the top overseas destination, followed by Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, New York and Kuwait. New international destinations added this season include Los Angeles , London Gatwick , Dallas Fort Worth, Toronto and Orlando.

“On the domestic front, 2,402 MT of roses were transported, recording a 79 per cent year-on-year increase in tonnage. Delhi and Kolkata continued to anchor demand, while Guwahati, Mumbai and Jaipur maintained strong throughput,” it stated.

The BIAL said that notably Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Lucknow recorded over 150 per cent growth compared to last season.

“This momentum is further supported by expanded cargo infrastructure of BLR (Bengaluru) Airport ensuring freshness, speed, and temperature precision.”

“The state-of-the-art cold chain facilities, equipped with real-time tracking and advanced technology safeguards every shipment, proactively managing temperature fluctuations for seamless storage, handling, and transport,” it added.