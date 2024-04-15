Bengaluru: Tejasvi Surya forced to leave event after duped depositors fire questions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya was forced to leave an event after he was surrounded by depositors who lost their money in the multi-crore scam involving the Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha.

The Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha is a co-operative bank at Basavangudi in the city which falls under Surya’s constituency. The depositors had gathered to meet Surya on Sunday, April 14, during an event organised by Basavanagudi BJP legislator LA Ravi Subramanya.

Depositors who lost money in the scam questioned Surya on the delay in disbursing compensation. Visuals of the event show the MP initially trying to reason with the depositors but then he suddenly starts arguing. He continues arguing even as he is whisked away by his party supporters.

Down Down Tejasvi Surya… Down Down Tejasvi Surya, ECHOED in Surya's Public Meeting.!



Basavanagudi's Sri Raghavendra Cooperative Bank Account Holders Sieged Tejasvi Surya in Public Meeting; Gheraoed in front of Police.!



The Voters of #Basavanagudi Held PROTEST against #BJP MLA… pic.twitter.com/y5nKr0miOz — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 15, 2024

Rs 2.5k-crore scam

The Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha multi-crore scam came to light after the RBI raised a red flag in 2020. The scam involving misappropriation of funds by the bank management. It is reported that more than 45,000 depositors had out their money. Over 15,000 depositors are yet to receive compensation.

In December last year, the Karnataka government ordered a probe into the scam and the investigations were later taken over by the CBI.