Bengaluru: Tejasvi Surya forced to leave event after duped depositors fire questions

Depositors who lost money in the scam questioned Surya on the delay in disbursing compensation

Updated: 15th April 2024 6:02 pm IST
Bengaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was forced to leave an event after facing a volley of questions from citizens

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya was forced to leave an event after he was surrounded by depositors who lost their money in the multi-crore scam involving the Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha.

The Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha is a co-operative bank at Basavangudi in the city which falls under Surya’s constituency. The depositors had gathered to meet Surya on Sunday, April 14, during an event organised by Basavanagudi BJP legislator LA Ravi Subramanya.

Depositors who lost money in the scam questioned Surya on the delay in disbursing compensation. Visuals of the event show the MP initially trying to reason with the depositors but then he suddenly starts arguing. He continues arguing even as he is whisked away by his party supporters.

You can watch the video here.

Rs 2.5k-crore scam

The Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha multi-crore scam came to light after the RBI raised a red flag in 2020. The scam involving misappropriation of funds by the bank management. It is reported that more than 45,000 depositors had out their money. Over 15,000 depositors are yet to receive compensation.

In December last year, the Karnataka government ordered a probe into the scam and the investigations were later taken over by the CBI.

