Bengaluru: BJP slams Congress over controversial ‘mug’ ad

Bengaluru: The political heat in Karnataka has risen sharply as the BJP hit back at the Congress over its recent advertisement highlighting the Modi government’s purported contributions to the state. The Congress ad, featuring a steel mug, has become the focal point of the latest political skirmish between the two parties.

In the Congress advertisement, the party claims that the Modi government’s contributions to Karnataka can be likened to a mug. The mug symbolises various promises, including depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s account, doubling farmers’ income, and other benefits. The ad also mocks the contribution of 27 BJP/JDS MPs, labeling it as just a mug.

Reacting to the Congress advertisement, state BJP president BY Vijayendra took to social media to criticise the Congress’s track record. He specifically pointed to the Cauvery water issue, accusing the Congress of diverting water meant for Karnataka to Tamil Nadu. He quipped, “Congressmen, you’ve drained the full Cauvery mother and handed an empty cup to the Kannadigas. You’ve left our farmers with a mug while drying up their crops.”

Opposition leader R Ashok also joined the chorus of criticism against the Congress. He slammed the Congress government’s alleged failure in governance, pointing to the bamboo crisis that has plagued the state. “The people of Bangalore have been handed bamboo by your Congress government. The bamboo shortage, causing a stir among the Hindus, is a gift from your governance. Your party has diverted Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, leaving Kannadigas high and dry,” he remarked.

Further, former deputy chief minister Ashwatthanarayan took a dig at the Congress government for its alleged lack of people-friendly governance. “The Congress, which came to power with empty promises, has failed to deliver on its commitments. Instead of addressing its administrative failures, it is pointing fingers at the central government. The people will teach the Congress a lesson in the upcoming elections,” he commented.

The war of words between the BJP and Congress is likely to intensify as the election date draws nearer. Both parties are pulling out all stops to woo the voters, and the political landscape in Karnataka promises to remain lively in the coming days.