Boy spends 2 days with his dead mother’s body thinking she is sleeping

Annamma (44) suffering from hypertension and diabetes died in her sleep in her house at RT Nagar.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2023 4:54 pm IST
Spaniard recognized as world's oldest man dies at 112
Representative Image

Bengaluru: A 11-year-old boy spent two days sleeping next to his dead mother thinking she was asleep, police said on Thursday.

Annamma (44) suffering from hypertension and diabetes died in her sleep in her house at RT Nagar.

The boy used to go out to play with his friends, eat with them and return home.

He told his friends that his mother is not talking and is sleeping for the last two days.

The friends informed their parents, who went to the house and found that she was dead, according to police.

On receiving information, police took possession of the body and after legal formalities, the last rites were done.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2023 4:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button