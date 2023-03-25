Bengaluru citizens invite PM Modi to take a look at bad state of infra

Citizens of East Bengaluru on Saturday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go take a look at the ‘dilapidated’ state of city infrastructure during his visit to the city.

The Prime Minister is set to visit the Karnataka capital city to launch a new metro line.

In a series of tweets, Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru, put up photos and videos of several places in the city where infrastructure such as drains, sewerages, bridges, roads and lakes are defunct with a photo of the smiling Prime Minister on the side smiling.

“Respected @narendramodi sir, Since you are in Mahadevapura today, please visit Sarjapura road and see Carmelaram bridge. You will feel pride after seeing dilapidated bridge! #EastBrngaluru#Mahadevapura#ModiinMahadevapura,” a tweet read.

“Respected @narendramodi sir, Since you are in Mahadevapura today, please visit Kasavanhalli, off Sarjapura road. You will feel pride after seeing open drain! #EastBrngaluru#Mahadevapura#ModiinMahadevapura,” another one read.

The Prime Minister was recently mocked for the flooding at the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway just after six days of its inauguration by the PM himself. This adds up to the heat of the Karnataka elections that are soon to be held.

“Respected @narendramodi sir, Since you are in Mahadevapura today, please join us. We will show you countless inauguration flyer & zero work. You will feel pride! #EastBengaluru#Mahadevapura#ModiinMahadevapura,” one more tweet read.

