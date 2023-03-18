Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway launched by PM Modi 6 days ago now flooded

The Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in Karnataka, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six days ago, was inundated on Friday night after heavy rains in the state’s Ramanagara region.

The expressway road, which cost Rs. 8,480 crore, became flooded near the Ramanagara district of Bengaluru. The water remained stagnant in the highway underbridge, resulting in a series of bumper-to-bumper accidents, slow-moving vehicles, and long periods of traffic jams on the highway.

This is the same underbridge that flooded last year during Karnataka’s record-breaking rains.

#Bengaluru



Light rainfall which happened overnight on #BengaluruMysuruExpressway has resulted in flooding near Ramanagara on Saturday (18-3-23).



The expressway was inaugurated last week by PM Modi



Few days back there were reports of bad roads on the newly built expressway. pic.twitter.com/eYJ7B5Wu7l — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) March 18, 2023

PM Modi inaugurated the 118-kilometer-long Bengaluru-Mysuru motorway on March 12, cutting travel time from three hours to about 75 minutes.

The six-lane NH 275 section between Bengaluru and Nidaghatta-Mysuru is expected to serve as a catalyst for socioeconomic development in the region.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala reacted to the development and asked the Prime Minister to “get rid of his role after the event bazi’ of inauguration on which crores were spent from public exchequer.”

“A highway to ensure “ease of journey” is fast becoming highway of “endangering public safety & toll extortion”.

CM Bommai will not utter a word.

PM has got rid of his role after the “event-bazi” of inauguration on which crores were spent from public exchequer.

People suffer,” he tweeted.