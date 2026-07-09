Bengaluru Club: A 158-year-old legacy of history, heritage

Bengaluru: Nestled amid nearly 15 acres of lush greenery on the city’s bustling Residency Road, the Bengaluru Club stands as one of the city’s most prestigious institutions. Established in 1868, the club has witnessed over 158 years of history and has served as a meeting place for royalty, politicians, industrialists, senior bureaucrats and business leaders. Beyond its elegant colonial architecture and world-class facilities, the club is also remembered for a fascinating historical anecdote involving former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Originally founded as the Bangalore United Services Club, the institution catered primarily to British military officers stationed in the cantonment. Among its notable members was Winston Churchill, who served in Bengaluru as a young cavalry officer with the 4th Queen’s Own Hussars between 1896 and 1899.

Churchill reportedly spent much of his free time in Bengaluru reading history and philosophy while also writing newspaper articles. During his stay, he became an active member of the club and is said to have accumulated a bar bill of just ₹13. However, when he left India in 1899, the amount remained unpaid.

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According to the club’s records dated June 1, 1899, Lieutenant W.L.S. Churchill was among 17 members listed as defaulters for unpaid bar bills. The club eventually wrote off the amount as an “irrecoverable sum.” After Churchill’s death, several British visitors reportedly offered to clear the outstanding dues, but the club declined, choosing to preserve the unpaid bill as a unique part of its history.

Today, the Bengaluru Club is among the country’s most exclusive private clubs. Membership is highly restricted and is available under permanent, temporary, service and corporate categories. Permanent membership requires applicants to be at least 25 years old and to be nominated by one permanent member and supported by five others. Applications are subject to rigorous scrutiny, and permanent memberships remain largely closed except under limited categories.

Apart from its rich heritage, the club is renowned for its premium recreational facilities. Members have access to six tennis courts, three squash courts, two badminton courts, table tennis facilities, five-a-side football and basketball courts, a modern swimming pool, health club, steam and sauna rooms, massage centre, spa, salon, children’s play area and the iconic Polo Bar.

The Bengaluru Club continues to be a symbol of the city’s colonial legacy while evolving into one of India’s most sought-after private social clubs. Its blend of history, exclusivity and modern amenities has ensured that it remains an enduring landmark in the heart of Bengaluru.