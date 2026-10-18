Bengaluru college accused of locking students over Dasara holidays

Bengaluru: Parents have accused Presidency PU College on Kogilu Road of mistreating students who sought Dasara holidays, alleging that they were confined to a classroom, threatened by bouncers and later issued transfer certificates.

Following complaints from parents, police have registered two cases against college head Salman. The cases have been booked under provisions relating to intimidation and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, police said.

The incident reportedly began on October 13, when a group of 15 to 20 students approached the principal and requested a break for the Dasara festival. The college management allegedly turned down their request.

According to the parents, the students returned to college the next day but were allegedly made to stay inside a computer classroom. Their identity cards were reportedly taken away, and they were kept there from morning until evening.

The complaints state that bouncers were brought to the campus to threaten the students. The management allegedly pressured them to remove photographs and videos they had posted on social media relating to the college.

Parents also alleged that the students were made to remain in a kneeling position for several hours. They claimed that the students were not given food or drinking water while they were confined.

The students were reportedly kept inside even after they agreed not to demand Dasara holidays again. They were finally allowed to leave in the evening, the complaints stated.

The parents further alleged that the college management later issued transfer certificates to the students through email without prior warning. The action has added to the controversy surrounding the alleged treatment of the students.

Police have registered two separate cases based on the complaints and are investigating the allegations. The claims against the college management have not yet been established, and the investigation is expected to determine the sequence of events and the responsibility of those involved.