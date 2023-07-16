Bengaluru college student kidnapped, set on fire; in serious condition

Published: 16th July 2023 1:48 pm IST
Shashank was set on fire. His condition is said to be stable

Bengaluru: In a  shocking case, a college student was kidnapped and set on fire in Bengaluru, officials said on Sunday.

The victim has been admitted to the Victoria Hospital and his condition is said to be serious.

Shashank, the college student, is a resident of R.R. Nagar.

According to police, Shashank was in love with a girl, a distant relative from Mysuru. The parents from both sides were opposed to this. The victim had taken her to his home on July 3, when she had come to Bengaluru.

The parents and relatives of the girl, who came to know about this, had barged inside the house, attacked Shashank and took away the girl with them last Monday (July 10).

On Saturday, Shashank went to his college and was dropped by his father Ranganath. After finishing college for the day, when Shahank was waiting for the bus, a gang of miscreants kidnapped him.

Police stated that the kidnappers tied his hands and legs, poured a flammable substance and torched him. Somehow Shashank managed to douse the fire and with the help of people contacted his family. 

Shashank suffered severe burn injuries all over his body.

The police have taken up the investigation. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

