Bengaluru court issues arrest warrant against rape-accused Lingayat seer

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metropolitan Magistrate court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against rape-accused Lingayat seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru in connection with misappropriation of property.

The order was passed following a private complaint by one P.S. Prakash. He has alleged that the property belonging to Tippa Setty mutt worth Rs 8 crore has been sold for Rs 49 lakh.

It is alleged that the property of 7.18 acres located in Sulikere near Kengeri in Bengaluru was sold illegally, fraudulently and breaching the trust.

A private complaint was lodged against the Murugha mutt seer in 2013 and an arrest warrant issued for not attending court proceedings after summons being issued to him.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of District hospital in Chitradurga Dr Basavaraju said that the accused seer will be shifted to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Hospital in Bengaluru for additional treatment.

The ECG test has shown complications in the heart. The seer has not taken medicines for two days and is suffering from diabetes and blood pressure for 10 years. He will be shifted in an ICU ambulance to Bengaluru, he stated.

Meanwhile, protests are being staged at various locations by Dalit organisations in Karnataka seeking transparent investigation in the case.

Sharanaru was arrested on Thursday night and is being handed over to judicial custody for 14 days by the local court. Accused seer is facing charges under the POCSO and SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.