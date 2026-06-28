Bengaluru creates Guinness World Record by planting 1.5 mn saplings

Bengaluru : Bengaluru has scripted history by creating a new Guinness World Record after planting 1.5 million saplings in a single day as part of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations. The massive plantation drive, spearheaded by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), was aimed at transforming the city into a greener, environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient urban centre.

The achievement surpasses the previous Guinness World Record set by Indore in Madhya Pradesh, which planted over 1.24 million saplings within 12 hours in July 2024. With 15 lakh saplings planted during the same duration, Bengaluru has now emerged as the new record holder.

According to BDA officials, more than 1,000 personnel associated with Guinness World Records were deployed to verify the plantation drive. Following an extensive counting and verification process, the officials confirmed that 1.5 million saplings had been successfully planted. The Guinness World Records team is expected to officially hand over the record certificate to the BDA.

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The plantation campaign witnessed enthusiastic participation from thousands of citizens, students, government officials, resident welfare associations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), corporate volunteers and environmental groups. The large-scale drive was carried out across multiple locations developed by the BDA, including Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Banashankari Sixth Stage, Shivarama Karanth Layout, Oxygen Tree Parks and Miyawaki forests.

As part of the initiative, more than 350 varieties of native, fruit-bearing and medicinal plants were planted. These included mango, jackfruit, neem, honge, banyan, bilva, wild mango, mahogany and several biodiversity-friendly species. The campaign was designed not only to increase Bengaluru’s green cover but also to promote groundwater recharge, biodiversity conservation and healthier living conditions.

15 ಲಕ್ಷ ಗಿಡ ನೆಡುವ ಮಹತ್ವಾಕಾಂಕ್ಷಿ ಅಭಿಯಾನ



ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರವನ್ನು ಹಸಿರುಮಯ, ಪರಿಸರ ಸ್ನೇಹಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಸುಸ್ಥಿರ ನಗರವನ್ನಾಗಿ ರೂಪಿಸುವ ಉದ್ದೇಶದಿಂದ, ನಾಡಪ್ರಭು ಕೆಂಪೇಗೌಡ ಜಯಂತಿ ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ಇಂದು ಒಂದೇ ದಿನ 15 ಲಕ್ಷ ಗಿಡಗಳನ್ನು ನೆಡುವ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಾಲನೆ ನೀಡಲಾಯಿತು.



ನಾಡಪ್ರಭು ಕೆಂಪೇಗೌಡ ಬಡಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ – 5 ಲಕ್ಷ ಗಿಡಗಳು, ಬಿಡಿಎ… pic.twitter.com/dYwmznsEjb — Greater Bengaluru Authority (@GBA_office) June 27, 2026

The plantation drive was organised under the theme “One Home, One Medicinal Plant,” encouraging every household to contribute towards environmental conservation by nurturing at least one medicinal plant.

With Bengaluru witnessing rapid urbanisation, increasing vehicular traffic and large-scale infrastructure development, the city’s green cover has been shrinking over the years. Through this record-breaking initiative, the BDA hopes to restore Bengaluru’s identity as India’s Garden City while addressing the challenges posed by climate change and rising temperatures.

To ensure transparency and long-term monitoring, every one of the 1.5 million saplings has been geo-tagged. Their growth and survival can be tracked online, allowing authorities to monitor the progress of the plantation drive.

The responsibility of maintaining the saplings for the next three years has been entrusted to NGOs under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. While the NGOs will oversee the maintenance and protection of the plants, the BDA will supply the water required for their upkeep, ensuring a higher survival rate.

BDA Chairman N.A. Harris described the initiative as one of the authority’s most significant environmental conservation programmes. He said the successful plantation of 15 lakh native saplings reflects the BDA’s commitment to integrating sustainability into every stage of urban planning. Harris also thanked thousands of volunteers, partner organisations and citizens whose participation made the historic achievement possible.

Officials said the record is not merely about numbers but represents Bengaluru’s commitment to building a greener, healthier and more sustainable future for generations to come.