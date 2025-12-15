Bengaluru: Customs intercept 3 passengers, seize Rs 7.71 cr worth of marijuana

All three accused were arrested, and a case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the post added.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 15th December 2025 8:30 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Bengaluru: Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport on Monday said they had carried out a major operation, seizing 22.04 kg of hydroponic marijuana from three passengers arriving from Bangkok.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 7.71 crore, they said on ‘X’ in a post.

During inspection, customs officials found that the accused had concealed the narcotic substance in their checked-in baggage, following which it was seized.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.

