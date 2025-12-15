Bengaluru: Customs intercept 3 passengers, seize Rs 7.71 cr worth of marijuana

Bengaluru: Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport on Monday said they had carried out a major operation, seizing 22.04 kg of hydroponic marijuana from three passengers arriving from Bangkok.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 7.71 crore, they said on ‘X’ in a post.

During inspection, customs officials found that the accused had concealed the narcotic substance in their checked-in baggage, following which it was seized.

All three accused were arrested, and a case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the post added.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.