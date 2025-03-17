Bengaluru: Decomposed body of police constable found inside police quarters

The body has been sent for autopsy. No foul play has been suspected yet and an Unnautral Death Report (UDR) was registered, police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th March 2025 9:53 pm IST
Telangana: Unidentified man's body found on railway track in Warangal
Representational image

Bengaluru: A decomposed body of a 29-year-old police constable was discovered inside his room at the Adugodi Police Quarters here on Monday.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Mubarak Mujavar from Belagavi, was posted with the City Armed Reserve (CAR) unit of the Bengaluru police, according to police.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide and said it appeared to have been decomposing for nearly a month.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Gold smuggling: Karnataka BJP MLA makes crude remarks on actress Ranya Rao

Mujavar’s decomposed body was found hanging inside his room at the police quarters this morning after a foul smell emanated from the room, a senior police officer said.

His wife is in Athani in Belagavi for delivery as the couple was expecting a child, he said.

The body has been sent for autopsy. No foul play has been suspected yet and an Unnautral Death Report (UDR) was registered, police said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th March 2025 9:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button