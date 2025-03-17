Bengaluru: Decomposed body of police constable found inside police quarters

Bengaluru: A decomposed body of a 29-year-old police constable was discovered inside his room at the Adugodi Police Quarters here on Monday.

Mubarak Mujavar from Belagavi, was posted with the City Armed Reserve (CAR) unit of the Bengaluru police, according to police.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide and said it appeared to have been decomposing for nearly a month.

Mujavar’s decomposed body was found hanging inside his room at the police quarters this morning after a foul smell emanated from the room, a senior police officer said.

His wife is in Athani in Belagavi for delivery as the couple was expecting a child, he said.

The body has been sent for autopsy. No foul play has been suspected yet and an Unnautral Death Report (UDR) was registered, police said.