Bengaluru: Dozens KPSC aspirants protest against state govt in Freedom Park

Several government job aspirants across Karnataka gathered at Freedom park, Bengaluru under the umbrella of the Karnataka State Competitive Examination Aspirants Association (KSCEAA) on Monday protesting against the delayed results of various recruitment exams, some of which were held many months ago.

They demanded the provisional schedule of each examination conducted by KPSC, Karnataka State Police Department (KSP), Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) and Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) should be published along with the notification. They also demanded the annual schedule of events be published based on the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) model.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Asma Banu, an aspirant said, “I am not only an aspirant but also a mother. I am fighting here for justice leaving my two-year-old child at home. Also, I can’t offer a bribe to get a job as rich people do.”

#BREAKING Hundreds of govt job aspirants protesting in Freedom park Bangalore today under the umbrella of @ksceaa against the @BJP4Karnataka govt alleging that it has failed to fill more than 2.5 lakh vacant govt #jobs & caught up in recruitment corruption. + pic.twitter.com/JWELew9Vzx — Syed Mueen (@Mueen_mgd) September 19, 2022

Congress spokesperson Bhavya Narasimhamurthy spoke to Siasat.com blaming the government for being irresponsible and playing with the future of the state’s youth.

“More than 20 lakh students are waiting for the government’s job notification. The KPSC is worst than the Bihar Public Service Commission. KPSC officials don’t even have the patience to talk with students and resolve their queries,” she said.

More than 500 aspirants from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumkuru, Kolar, Chikkamagaluru, Hosapete, Raichur and Bidar districts have participated in the protest in the past.

Marking September 17 as National Unemployment Day, which also is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, many videos emerged on the social media platform Twitter where aspirants were shown sending belongings such as pens, papers, books etc. as bribes to the secretary of Vidhana Soudha K R Mahalakshmi sarcastically requesting for a job.

In September, protestors met several politicians including the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and requested to raise their grievances in the Assembly Session.