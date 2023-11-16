Bengaluru: Ex-CM Kumaraswamy fined Rs 68K for electricity theft

Bengaluru: BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) authorities have imposed a fine of Rs 68,000 on former chief minister H D Kumara Swamy for allegedly taking a power connection illegally to his house in JP Nagar during the celebration of the Diwali festival last week.

Followed by a social media post, the BESCOM has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the former chief minister and JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy for allegedly illegally drawing electricity from a public electric pole to illuminate his residence.

Upon inspection by BESCOM officials, a sum of Rs 68,000 was imposed as a fine for the illegal power connection with a deadline to be cleared off within seven days.

The FIR, registered under the Karnataka Electricity Act, was filed at the BESCOM vigilance office in Jayanagar on Tuesday, November 14, following a complaint spurred by a viral video clip.

In response, Kumaraswamy expressed regret, asserting that the power connection was established without his knowledge. He attributed the incident to a contractor hired to decorate his house, clarifying that as soon as the unauthorized usage was brought to their attention, the power connection was promptly severed. Kumaraswamy emphasized that he was not in Bangalore when the incident occurred.

Denouncing the situation as a political ploy, the former CM accused the Congress party of playing politics. He refuted the allegation of electricity theft and declared his readiness to face any legal consequences. The Congress had shared a poster on social media labelling Kumaraswamy as an electricity thief.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar commented on the matter, stating, “Isn’t it wrong for people in responsible positions to steal electricity? The government will not interfere in this matter. BESCOM will take legal action.”