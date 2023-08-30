Bengaluru: Fmr CM Kumaraswamy hospitalised after complaining of weakness

The 63-year-old JD(S) leader was immediately evaluated, and treatment was begun, Apollo Hospitals said in a health bulletin.

Published: 30th August 2023 4:08 pm IST
former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy
Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Kumaraswamy (File Photo)

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday after complaining of weakness and discomfort.

The 63-year-old Janata Dal (Secular) leader, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was immediately evaluated, and treatment was begun, Apollo Hospitals said in a health bulletin, adding that he has responded well.

“Currently, Kumaraswamy is haemodynamically stable, comfortable and coherent and he has been kept under close observation, ” it said. “Let us collectively send our thoughts and prayers for his swift recovery,” it added.

Published: 30th August 2023 4:08 pm IST
