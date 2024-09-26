Bengaluru gruesome murder accused Mukthirajan Roy dies by suicide in Odisha

In a new development regarding the gruesome murder case of Mahalakshmi, a 29-year-old in Bengaluru, the prime suspect, Mukthirajan Pratap Roy has died by suicide. The incident occurred while he was on the run in Odisha, informed deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Central-Bengaluru, Shekar H Tekkannavar.

Roy, who was a colleague of the victim at a clothing store, reportedly fled Bengaluru following the horrific murder. On Wednesday, September 25 Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said a special police team had been formed to investigate the case, reported the Mint.

The authorities tracked Roy’s movements to apprehend him after being identified as the primary suspect. Reports indicate that Roy committed the crime due to jealousy.

Roy’s dead body was recovered from a tree in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Wednesday. The initial investigations revealed that he killed himself. However, officials have not clearly stated the details of his demise. Further investigation is currently underway to uncover any additional accomplices or motives behind this brutal act.

Mahalaxmi Murder case

The murder case came to light after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from Mahalaxmi’s house for two days and informed her relatives. Mahalaxmi’s mother and sister visited her house on Saturday and witnessed the horrifying scene.

Mahalaxmi was murdered, her body was chopped into more than 50 pieces and stuffed in a fridge, police said.

Though the refrigerator was operational, the body had been infested by maggots. A suitcase was found near the fridge.

The police suspect that Mahalaxmi was murdered around the beginning of the month and her body was cut into pieces by a sharp-edged weapon like a knife or a sword.

Mahalaxmi, who hailed from Tripura, worked at a popular mall here.

According to residents of the area, where Mahalaxmi had been living for five months, she lived alone and did not mingle much with her neighbours. For a few days, her brother stayed with her.

The police have also found that she was married and had a son, but lived separately.

The case has drawn similarities with the Shraddha Walker case in Delhi. According to the police, the incident happened near Veerana Bhavan in Malleswaram, Bengaluru.