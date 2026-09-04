Bengaluru jail inmates attack warder, attempt to kill him

Bengaluru: A prison warder was allegedly assaulted and subjected to an attempted murder at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison by five accused in the murder case of Bajrang Dal worker Suhas Shetty. The incident occurred in the convict section of the prison on September 2 but came to light later.

The accused — Mohammed Muzammil, Abdul Shafghan, Mohammed Rizwan, Niyaz and Kalandar Shafi — allegedly attacked warder Manjunath while he was performing duties related to premature release proceedings. According to the complaint, the accused verbally abused him before dragging him into Room No 4 of a barrack.

The inmates allegedly assaulted Manjunath and squeezed his neck in an attempt to suffocate him. Other prison officials and staff, who noticed the incident, rushed to the spot and rescued the warder.

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Preliminary information suggests the attack may have been linked to an earlier altercation between the warder and the accused. About a month ago, some inmates were shifted from the security section to Annex-1 prison. During the shifting process, Manjunath reportedly inspected their belongings and prevented them from carrying additional items that were not permitted.

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The incident had allegedly led to an argument between the inmates and the warder. The accused are now suspected of having targeted Manjunath over the incident.

Officials also suspect that the inmates were angered by Manjunath for allegedly informing senior prison authorities about unauthorised activities inside the facility.

A complaint has been lodged with the Parappana Agrahara police, who have begun an investigation into the alleged attack. The incident has once again raised questions about security and discipline inside the prison.