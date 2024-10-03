Bengaluru man who stabbed bus conductor wanted to kill ex-boss

A day after a BMTC bus conductor was stabbed by a 25-year-old unemployed man while travelling in Bengaluru, police investigations revealed that the accused was on his way to murder his former boss.

Harish Sinha, a native of Jharkhand, was working as a BPO employee in Whitefields. He has been working in Bengaluru for the last six years before getting fired. Sinha told police that he feared his former boss would jeopardise his career opportunities and hence decided to kill him.

“Sinha had been jobless and wandering the city since his dismissal. He feared that his ex-boss would block his chances of getting hired elsewhere,” a police officer was quoted by The Indian Express.

A video of the stabbing incident, that occurred in Whitefields, went viral on social media on October 2.

Sinha was standing near the bus door when the BMTC conductor Yogesh asked him to move as it was creating inconvenience to other passengers who were boarding and alighting. What followed was an argument following which Sinha stabbed Yogesh.

The bus immediately halted and the driver locked Sinha inside the bus. Sinha then proceeded to damage the windows with a hammer. Shocked by the events, other passengers quickly deboarded the bus.

“Currently, Yogesh is out of danger and is receiving treatment in a hospital,” the police officer said.