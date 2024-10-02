Video: Frustrated unemployed man stabs bus conductor in Bengaluru

A 25-year-old unemployed man stabbed a bus conductor in Bengaluru while travelling in a BMTC bus on Wednesday, October 2. A video of the incident has been circulating on social media platforms.

The accused identified as Harish Sinha is a native of Jharkhand. The stabbing incident occurred near Whitefields.

According to reports, Sinha previously worked as a BPO employee. He was travelling in the bus standing near the door after returning from a job interview, which, according to police, he did not clear.

In a shocking incident, a #BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) conductor was stabbed by a youth from #Jharkhand on a moving bus in #Bengaluru.



The accused, identified as #HarshSinha, reportedly began shouting and causing a disturbance on the bus. When the… pic.twitter.com/PjmRqWvd1j — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 2, 2024

When bus conductor Yogesh asked him to move away from the door as it was creating inconvenience to other passengers who were boarding and alighting, an argument ensued between the two.

Frustrated for not getting a job, Sinha, in a fit of anger took out a knife from his bag and stabbed the bus conductor. As the bus immediately halted, Sinha swayed the knife to shocked passengers who deboarded the bus.

Acting swiftly, bus driver Siddalingaswamy immediately locked Sinha inside. Sinha then took out a hammer and started breaking the windows, damaging the BMTC bus.

Later, in a statement, BMTC lauded driver Siddalingaswamy’s presence of mind. “We commend the swift and decisive actions of our driver, Siddalingaswamy, who locked the attacker inside the bus, ensuring the safety of all passengers. With the assistance of passengers, he called the police and emergency services. Bus conductor Yogesh was quickly shifted to Vydehi Hospital for treatment, where he is now out of danger and receiving medical care.”

Sinha has been arrested by the police. Later, in a statement, the police said that Sinha was frustrated over not getting selected for a job interview. “He thought of going to jail for living after doing such things,” said police. A case has been registered.