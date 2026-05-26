Bengaluru man’s smart lifestyle changes to cut expenses goes viral

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is often seen as a city of opportunities where high-paying jobs are common, but so are soaring living expenses. From expensive rents and daily commuting costs to café culture and weekend outings, managing savings in the Silicon City has become a major challenge for many youngsters working in the Information Technology and corporate sectors.

Amid this, a Bengaluru resident has caught the attention of social media users after sharing how he successfully reduced his monthly expenses without compromising his lifestyle. His practical money-saving habits and lifestyle changes have now gone viral online, drawing praise from thousands of viewers.

The video was shared on Instagram through the account “bangalore_viral”, where content creator Akshay CN explained the seven habits that helped him control unnecessary spending in Bengaluru. Sharing the video, Akshay captioned it, “How I reduced my Bengaluru expenses without ruining my lifestyle.”

In the viral clip, Akshay revealed that one of the biggest changes he made was shifting his residence closer to a Metro station instead of choosing a location purely based on preference or comfort.

“At first, the rent looked slightly expensive, but eventually it helped me save on daily travel, fuel, auto expenses and even mental stress,” he explained in the video.

Biggest financial mistakes

He further admitted that convenience-based spending had silently become one of his biggest financial mistakes in Bengaluru. According to him, expenses on quick deliveries, frequent auto rides, online subscriptions and random shopping gradually consumed a large part of his monthly income.

“I stopped using convenience as an excuse for daily spending,” he said.

Akshay also highlighted how unplanned social outings in Bengaluru can significantly impact personal savings. He noted that spontaneous café hopping, pub visits and sudden weekend trips often drain money faster than people realise.

“I started planning my weekends instead of spending randomly,” he added.

Another important point discussed in the video was the pressure to constantly upgrade gadgets and maintain a flashy lifestyle due to peer influence and workplace culture in Bengaluru.

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“The work culture here can silently create unnecessary lifestyle pressure. I stopped trying to keep up with every Bengaluru lifestyle trend,” he stated.

According to him, many youngsters spend money simply to stay socially relevant rather than because they genuinely need something.

Impact of cooking at home

He also stressed the importance of cooking at home occasionally instead of eating outside every day. Akshay said this single habit not only improved his savings but also positively impacted his health.

“One thing I realised is that a higher salary alone does not solve financial problems. In Bengaluru, better habits matter more,” he remarked in the video.

The clip has now garnered massive attention online, with viewers appreciating the realistic and relatable advice. Many users agreed that unnecessary lifestyle pressure and impulsive spending are among the biggest reasons people struggle to save despite earning well in Bengaluru.

One social media user commented, “If we stop living by comparing ourselves with others, expenses automatically come under control.”

Another user wrote, “I completely agree with his points. Bengaluru lifestyle can easily trap people into overspending.”

A third user added, “Changing lifestyle habits is the real way to control expenses.”

The video has sparked a wider conversation online about urban spending habits, financial discipline and the hidden pressures of metropolitan life, especially among young professionals living in Bengaluru.