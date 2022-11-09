Bengaluru: ‘Muhammad for Mankind’ holds ‘Mosque tour’ for people across religions

‘Muhammad for Mankind’, a student and youth organisation held a ‘Mosque tour’ event in Masjid-e-Khadriya mosque in Bangalore on Saturday.

The event was held for spreading the message of ‘Fraternity’ among people and according to the organisers, over 2000 people from various religions came for a tour of the mosque.

The organizer of the event, Tauseef Ahmed said that “People have preconceived notions about institutions such as mosques and madrasas, owing to what they come across in popular media. This event included a Q&A session to clear any such doubts. People also watched live prayers in order to learn more about the religion”.

The exhibition included artefacts such as vintage cameras and ancient medical tools, as well as discussions regarding Islam’s contributions to the world, such as algebra and coffee.

“Organising something like this requires a lot of effort and planning. For this, we sought authorisation from the Jama Masjid Trust Board. Nonetheless, we are eager to host similar activities again,” said another organiser.

