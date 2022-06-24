Bengaluru: Parties gearing up for civic polls

Bengaluru: With the Karnataka government announcing the list of 243 wards, the stage is set for the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections.

Preparations for the prestigious battle have already begun in the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and regional party JD(S) camps. AAP is also upbeat about the civic polls.

While the ruling BJP considers the polls as a battle of prestige, the Congress has already undertaken a massive people’s movement on the Mekedatu project.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hopeful of making its presence felt.

The elections for BBMP must be held on October 1 as per the order of the Supreme Court. According to sources, though the party high commands of BJP and Congress are very serious about winning it, the local Bengaluru politicians from both national parties want the elections only after the Assembly polls.

Reportedly, both BJP and Congress leaders from Bengaluru, in a tacit understanding, have assured that elections would be postponed. However, the Supreme Court order has come as a shocker to them.

However, the leaders want to somehow get it postponed. The BBMP after announcing 243 wards, have called for objections. The netas of both national parties including JD (S) are planning to file 1,500 to 1,600 objections for every ward claiming that the process is unscientific.

The authorities will seek some more time from the Supreme Court as they will require more time for sorting out lakhs of objections. If they get it delayed till March next year, the code of conduct will be implemented and naturally the BBMP elections will be postponed, sources explain.

By this, the national parties will not have to face the heat of rebels in the upcoming assembly elections and will not have an obligation as such to ensure victories of their candidates, sources say.

Talking to IANS, President of Bengaluru South BJP N.R. Ramesh underlined that his party is 100 per cent ready to face civic polls. For the first time the party has formed a 12-member selection committee to choose candidates in each ward.

Survey will be conducted, opinion will be taken from key voters, loyal party workers.

Jagadish V Sadam, State Media Convener told IANS that there are confusions in delimitation. The process is done to benefit BJP in elections. Number of wards have gone up in places which have BJP influence. The national party leaders want the elections to be postponed. No matter what, AAP has a special place among people of Bengaluru.

There is a good impression about AAP and people feel that AAP can put an end to their sufferings. AAP had taken up postcard movement on potholes in Bengaluru. Now, the PMO office has taken note of substandard road work done during his visit. “We are confident of converting the good feeling of Bengalureans into votes and we will have our mayor for Bengaluru city,” he explained.