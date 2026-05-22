Bengaluru Police deny permission for ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ human chain event

Bengaluru : The so-called “Cockroach Janta Party” has been generating significant buzz on social media across the country in recent days. Amid the growing online attention, a viral post claiming that the “Cockroach Janta Party Karnataka” would organise a peaceful human chain protest in front of Town Hall on May 24 triggered concern among authorities in Bengaluru.

Soon after the post began circulating widely online, Bengaluru City Police issued a clarification stating that no individual, organisation, or political group had sought official permission to conduct such an event near Town Hall. Police further made it clear that even if an application were submitted, permission would not be granted for protests or public gatherings at that location.

According to police officials, the High Court has already directed that protests, dharnas, and rallies should only be conducted at designated protest venues such as Freedom Park. As a result, gatherings at Town Hall would amount to a violation of court orders.

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In their public advisory, Bengaluru Police urged citizens not to gather near Town Hall and warned people against sharing misleading or unauthorised social media posts related to the event. Officials stressed that maintaining law and order in the city remains a priority and any attempt to violate legal restrictions would invite appropriate action.

The viral social media post had called upon citizens, especially youth, to participate in a “peaceful human chain” at Town Hall at 11 am on May 24. The message claimed that young people had “no future,” people were struggling due to inflation, students were facing uncertainty over examinations, and voters were allegedly being deceived. It further stated, “There are no leaders here. We ourselves are the leaders,” while appealing to people to unite against what it termed “self-deceptive governance.”

The post quickly gained traction online and sparked widespread discussion, with many users expressing curiosity about the so-called movement and its sudden rise on social media platforms.

However, following the police clarification and warning, another post reportedly surfaced online stating that the proposed Town Hall gathering had been postponed.

The development comes at a time when social media-driven campaigns and anonymous protest movements are increasingly drawing public attention across urban centres. Authorities are now closely monitoring such online mobilisation efforts to ensure they do not lead to unlawful assemblies or disruptions in public spaces.