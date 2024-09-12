Bengaluru police files chargesheet against Telugu actress Hema

The Bengaluru police have filed a chargesheet against actress Hema who has been tested positive for drugs following a rave party raid conducted by the central crime branch (CCB) at a farmhouse near Electronics City on May 15.

Hema along with 88 others have been named in the chargesheet. Police confirmed the presence of MDMA in her body after the forensic science laboratory report was released.

The party was organised at GR Farms in Singena Agrahara by Vasu L, who has also been named in the chargesheet. It was a birthday celebration and the anniversary of his event management company.

Also Read Rave party bust: Telugu actress Hema released from Bengaluru prison

Soon after the raid was conducted, actress Hema denied her presence at the party. In a video recorded by her, she claimed she was in Hyderabad at that time.

“All your news is wrong. I have been brought here just now. They have collected samples of my hair, nails, urine, and blood. It is not known whether the report will be positive or negative. Whatever is being shown against me is wrong. This is the work you do,” she said in her outburst.

However, police maintained that she was indeed present at the farmhouse.

She was arrested but is currently out on conditional bail.

Hema and 78 others have been charged under Section 27(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police seized MDMA pills and crystals along with 6 gms of hydro cannabis, 5 gms of cocaine, a Rs 500 note laced with cocaine, 6 kgs of hydro ganja, 5 mobile phones, 2 luxury cars, and DJ equipment.