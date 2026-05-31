Bengaluru Police issue strict guidelines ahead of IPL final celebrations

Bengaluru: With excitement running high ahead of the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat, Bengaluru City Police have issued a detailed set of guidelines urging cricket fans to celebrate responsibly and avoid any activities that could disturb public order.

The move comes in the backdrop of the tragic incident that occurred during RCB’s victory celebrations last year, when a stampede-like situation during a public event in Bengaluru claimed the lives of 11 people. Since then, security arrangements at IPL matches and cricket-related gatherings in the city have been significantly strengthened.

Although the IPL final is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, police are expecting large gatherings of fans across Bengaluru to watch the match and celebrate the outcome. Authorities have therefore stepped up surveillance and precautionary measures to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incidents.

According to the advisory issued by the Bengaluru City Police, public celebrations without prior permission will not be allowed. Organisers have been warned against installing LED screens on roadsides or in public spaces without obtaining the necessary approvals from authorities.

Police have also prohibited the bursting of firecrackers and the use of any hazardous materials during celebrations. Fans have been asked to maintain discipline in crowded areas and cooperate with traffic personnel and law enforcement officials.

The advisory specifically bans bike rallies, reckless driving, overspeeding, dangerous stunts and unnecessary honking on city roads. Authorities have also warned against blocking roads or causing inconvenience to commuters in the name of celebrations.

Further, citizens have been instructed not to consume alcohol in public places or engage in unruly behaviour. Police have made it clear that strict action will be taken against individuals found violating public order regulations.

Special attention is also being paid to social media activity. Fans have been urged not to post or share content that could provoke unrest, spread hatred or target supporters of rival teams. Authorities have cautioned that offensive or inflammatory posts may invite legal action under relevant laws.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh appealed to cricket enthusiasts to enjoy the final in a responsible manner and remember that sports should be celebrated in the right spirit.

“Cricket should unite people, not create law and order problems. Citizens must celebrate responsibly and follow all safety guidelines. Anyone found violating the law or creating disturbances will face appropriate legal action,” the commissioner warned.

Police personnel have been deployed across key locations in the city, while monitoring of major junctions, public gathering spots and social media platforms has also been intensified.

With RCB eyeing another IPL title, authorities hope fans will support their team enthusiastically while ensuring that celebrations remain peaceful, safe and within the bounds of the law.