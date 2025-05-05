Bengaluru police issue notice to Sonu Nigam to appear for questioning

The Bengaluru police, on Monday, May 5, issued a notice to singer Sonu Nigam and asked him to appear before them for questioning regarding his recent anti-Kannada statements made during an event in the city.

The notice has also been sent to the event organisers, police said.

Two days earlier, an FIR was lodged under section 352 (intentional insults intended to provoke a breach of peace) against the singer at the Avalahalli police station for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) declared the Kannada film industry has decided to cut all ties with Nigam and would not need his services in future.

“We are unable to contact Sonu Nigam post the controversy,” a KFCC representative said in a press conference on Monday, adding, if the singer tenders an apology for his statements, the industry will reconsider its decision. “If he doesn’t, the industry will not cooperate with him in any way,” the representative said.

On April 25, Sonu Nigam paused his performance when someone from the audience loudly demanded that he sing in Kannada. Frustrated by the repeated shouts of “Kannada, Kannada,” the singer reportedly retorted, “Kannada. Kannada. This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam.”