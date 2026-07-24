Bengaluru Police nab two members of bus theft gang

Bengaluru: Two alleged members of a gang that specialised in stealing valuables from BMTC bus passengers using a deceptive “vomit” trick have been arrested by Bengaluru Police on Friday. The arrests are part of an ongoing crackdown on organised thefts in the city.

The accused, identified as Mubarak Pasha and Anwar Pasha, were taken into custody following investigations into a series of complaints registered in Bengaluru. Police said three other members of the gang remain absconding, and search operations are continuing.

Investigators said the gang adopted a carefully planned strategy to distract passengers. One accused would pretend to be unwell and ask a passenger seated near the window to exchange seats, claiming that he was about to vomit. As the passenger stood up, accomplices would deliberately jostle and crowd around the victim, creating confusion. During the commotion, another gang member would steal mobile phones, wallets or cash before the group dispersed unnoticed.

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Police said multiple cases following the same pattern had been reported in different police limits across the city. The investigation revealed that the arrested men were allegedly involved in several such incidents targeting commuters travelling on crowded BMTC buses.

To streamline the probe, all related cases have been transferred to the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, where investigators are examining the gang’s activities and possible links to other theft cases.

Police have appealed to commuters to remain vigilant while travelling, especially during peak hours, and to secure their belongings. They also advised passengers not to be distracted by strangers in crowded buses and to promptly report suspicious activity to the police.