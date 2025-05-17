Bengaluru police team to leave for Mumbai to record Sonu Nigam’s statement

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru police team will travel to Mumbai to record the statement of singer Sonu Nigam in connection with an FIR filed against him for allegedly linking the demand for a Kannada song to the Pahalgam terror attack, police said on Saturday.

The team, comprising an Inspector from the Avalahalli Police Station and two other officers, will leave for Mumbai to question Sonu Nigam. His statement will be recorded, and the entire process will be video recorded. Senior officers have issued specific instructions to the team, and the inquiry will be conducted in accordance with the directions issued by the Karnataka High Court.

The Karnataka High Court had directed the state police not to initiate any coercive action against Sonu Nigam. The court instructed that the police could either question him via video call or travel to his location to conduct the inquiry.

The police had previously sent a notice via email asking Sonu Nigam to appear before them. However, the singer filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him.

The Karnataka High Court on May 15 granted relief to singer Sonu Nigam and directed the police not to take any coercive action against him in the controversial remarks case.

A bench headed by Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar has also directed Sonu Nigam to cooperate with the investigation.

An FIR was lodged on May 3 under Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (statements inciting public mischief), and 352(1) (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace or incite another offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sonu Nigam approached the Karnataka High Court, seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Karnataka Police.

Notably, during the event at East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Bengaluru, Sonu Nigam was interrupted by a youth in the audience who requested a Kannada song.

Reacting to the interruption, Nigam said, “I have sung in different languages. Among them, the best songs are in Kannada. Whenever I come to Karnataka, I come with a lot of love and respect. You all have treated me like family. I always sing Kannada songs when requested. I’ve been singing in Kannada longer than that particular youth’s age. But I didn’t like the way he shouted ‘Kannada, Kannada’. It is because of such behaviour that incidents like the Pahalgam attack happen.”

His remarks sparked outrage, with several Kannada organisations demanding an unconditional apology.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) subsequently barred him from engaging in professional work within the Kannada film industry and demanded an apology.

In response, Sonu Nigam apologised on his Instagram handle, stating: “Sorry Karnataka. My love for you is bigger than my ego. Love you always.”