Bengaluru prison ‘radicalisation’: NIA conducts raids in 6 states

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids across six states, including Telangana, in connection with the Bengaluru Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) prison radicalisation case.

The raids targeted multiple locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

NIA teams descended on the premises of suspects in the morning, seizing a significant cache of digital devices and incriminating documents, along with cash. Among the items confiscated were 25 mobile phones, 6 laptops, and 4 storage devices, along with various documents and an undisclosed amount of cash, including currency notes from different countries.