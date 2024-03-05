Bengaluru prison ‘radicalisation’: NIA conducts raids in 6 states

The raids targeted multiple locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

Published: 5th March 2024
National Investigation Agency (NIA)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids across six states, including Telangana, in connection with the Bengaluru Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) prison radicalisation case.

NIA teams descended on the premises of suspects in the morning, seizing a significant cache of digital devices and incriminating documents, along with cash. Among the items confiscated were 25 mobile phones, 6 laptops, and 4 storage devices, along with various documents and an undisclosed amount of cash, including currency notes from different countries.

