Bengaluru professor calls student ‘terrorist,’ blames him for Iran war

Bengaluru: A Muslim student at PES University in Bengaluru was allegedly publicly humiliated when a professor called him a ‘terrorist’ after he requested to leave the classroom to meet someone.

The incident took place on March 24 but came to light after a video of Professor Dr Muralidhar Deshpande’s communal and derogatory remarks surfaced on social media on Friday, March 27.

The now-viral video shows the professor aggressively reacting to the student, identified as Affan, after he reportedly asked for permission to step outside.

“Sharam nahi aati, tumko (Do you feel no shame),” he shouted. “I thought I would be very calm today,” he added.

“Terrorist,” he then says in the video.

The professor allegedly made a series of abusive remarks against Affan, according to student accounts.

He reportedly said it was “people like him (Affan)” who caused the Iran war, and that Donald Trump would “come and take him away,” even telling the student he would “go to hell.”

A student at PES University in Bengaluru was publicly humiliated when a professor called him a "terrorist" after he requested to leave the classroom to meet someone.



The communal and derogatory remarks made by Professor Dr Muralidhar Deshpande were recorded on video, which… pic.twitter.com/v1WOqUwuNY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 28, 2026

FIR registered, professor suspended

Taking cognisance of the video, the police registered a first information report (FIR) on Saturday, March 28, against the professor under Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“We did not receive a complaint from the student. However, taking cognisance of the video and based on preliminary findings, we registered a case on our own. Further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer told PTI.

The video’s virality also prompted the immediate suspension of the professor. “A case of student complaint has been received. Pending a detailed enquiry into the matter, you are kept under suspension with immediate effect,” read a letter signed by Vice Chancellor, Surya Prasad J.

In a concerning development, CCTV footage—which could have served as crucial evidence—was allegedly deleted, raising serious questions about accountability and transparency, the FIR added.

The FIR also stated that some students who supported the victim were allegedly suspended, with the official reason cited as “talking during class.”

Although the professor later wrote an apology letter to the college, he did not directly apologise to the student. The department head apologised on his behalf and is also accused of indirectly cautioning the student against pursuing the matter further, it said.

The National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, had earlier filed a police complaint demanding an immediate suspension and a public apology video from the professor.

“We request you to take immediate and strict action in this matter,” the complaint read.

VC downplays incident, distances from the professor

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Prasad appeared to downplay the incident. “Sometimes there could be indiscipline in the classroom and people may overreact,” he said.

He added that Professor Deshpande was not a permanent faculty member. “This particular person has been teaching as an adjunct professor for so many years. He has a PhD qualification. His reaction is surprising,” he said.

On the viral video, the Vice Chancellor said, “There is a background conversation with the student, which I do not want to react to at this time. I do not have the complete context.”

He stressed that such an incident had “never happened in the history of the institution,” adding that faculty members are trained to handle classroom situations.

“In light of this particular thing, whatever disciplinary measures are needed will be taken against that particular faculty,” he said.