Bengaluru property records to be delivered at doorstep: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: In a major relief to property owners in the Silicon City, the state government has launched a large-scale initiative titled “Namma Khate Namma Hakku” aimed at delivering property records directly to citizens’ doorsteps.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar announced the initiative at a press conference, stating that this is the first time in Bengaluru’s history that such a massive citizen-centric programme has been undertaken. He said the city has nearly 23 lakh properties, all of which will be digitised to ensure transparency and better governance.

The event was attended by BDA Chairman Harris, Minister KJ George, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, and Administrator Maheshwar Rao.

Shivakumar said the government is treating this initiative as the “sixth guarantee” for Bengaluru residents, with the aim of ensuring that every property owner receives authentic ownership documents at their doorstep. Each property will be mapped using GPS technology, along with ownership details and photographs of the site.

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To prevent fake documentation, over 7,000 key records have already been scanned. The campaign will officially begin on May 16, after which officials and designated staff under the guarantee scheme will visit households to distribute property files.

As part of a 100-day special offer, the government has also reduced the conversion fee for B-Khata to A-Khata properties. The earlier 5 per cent guidance value charge has been reduced to two per cent, allowing significant financial relief for property owners. However, this concession is valid only for 100 days, after which the fee will revert to 5 per cent. Applications will be accepted from June 15 for a three-month period.

The government has also extended one-time settlement (OTS) benefits, including for BDA properties. Additionally, owners of houses built over 15 years ago will receive higher discounts ranging from 10% to 50 per cent depending on property size.

Officials clarified that no citizen will have to pay bribes to obtain documents. Special help centres will be set up in 50 locations across assembly constituencies, including schools and government buildings, where officials will be available every Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.