Bengaluru: Seven booked in female foeticide case, hospital sealed

Bengaluru: A private hospital in Bengaluru rural district was sealed after a five-month-old female fetus was found in a dustbin on the premises, officials said on Thursday, December 14.

The health officials found the discarded fetus during an inspection a day earlier and sought immediate seizure of the hospital, police said. Moreover, officials also discovered a woman in the operation theater who raised suspicions that the repudiated fetus might belong to her.

According to the reports, the incident took place at SPG Hospital, which was found involved in female foeticide racket in Hoskote. The police have booked seven individuals, including four from the hospital staff. However, the doctor, who is also the owner of the facility, is absconding.

Also Read Karnataka govt to set up task force to prevent female foeticides

Following the recent crackdowns on Mandya-Mysuru-Bengaluru female foeticide rackets, the health department intensified the monitoring of hospitals and clinics to tackle such heinous acts.

The accused have been booked under the prohibitions of the Sex Selection Act, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, causing a mother to miscarry her child (IPC 312), death caused by an act done with intent to cause miscarriage (IPC 314), and acts done with intent to prevent a child from being born alive (IPC 315), a senior police official said.